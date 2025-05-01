Cape Cod boatbuilder convicted of raping woman at his business

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod boatbuilder was found guilty of raping a woman at his place of business following a four-day jury trial, authorities announced Thursday.

Jurors in Barnstable Superior Court on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict, convicting 59-year-old Peter Eastman, of Barnstable, for the rape of an acquaintance at Howard Boats on Sept. 4, 2023, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Eastman is the owner of Howard Boats, located at 164 Beale Way in Barnstable.

Galibois’ office said that Eastman was taken into custody and held without bail pending his sentencing.

As a result of the conviction on the rape charge, Eastman will be required by the state to register as a sex offender.

Eastman also has cases pending in both Barnstable Superior and District courts on charges of three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of abuse prevention order, threat to commit a crime, five counts of possessing a large-capacity firearm, and violating a restraining order, according to the Galibois’ office.

The pending cases are said to involve a different victim from the rape case.

Eastman is due back in court on May 15 for a sentencing hearing.

