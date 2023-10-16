Canceling streaming subscriptions may become easier soon

Mass. — It seemed simple enough, Ward Council hit the cancel button on his Netflix account.

“Well, I went on the website, canceled the account, and got a nice email saying we’re sorry to see you go. Your account will end on September 11th. And that was that,” Council said.

But days later, he got a welcome email from Netflix. Netflix had reactivated his account.

So, he canceled again.

Once again, a couple of days later he received another email informing him that his account had been reactivated.

“At that point, I was like, okay, no point in continuing with Netflix. They’re just not going to take cancel for an answer. I’m going to the credit card company,” Council said.

It’s not just Netflix.

If you go, try to cancel your Amazon Prime account you find a maze of steps.

Critics call it a “dark pattern.”

This year, federal regulators at the FTC issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to try to better protect consumers.

The so-called “click to cancel “rule would require companies to make it as easy to cancel a subscription as it was to sign up for it. More than 1,600 people submitted public comments over the summer.

Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says to always try to cancel a subscription in writing.

“What I try to do is if there is any way I can set up an electronic trail or paper trail. Where I cancel by email or by texting,” Howard said.

As for Ward Council, he finally is done with Netflix after disputing the charges successfully with his credit card.

“Netflix, just banks on a lot of people, I think, being asleep at the switch and not taking the time to really fight,” Council said.

An industry group, the Association of National Advertisers, submitted a comment criticizing the proposal saying it “would create consumer frustration and unnecessary burdens” for consumers.

FTC says they have no information on a timetable on when it could be voted on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group