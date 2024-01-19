Canadian photographer goes viral for freezing objects in blistering cold temperatures

ALBERTA, CA — A Canadian photographer is going viral for freezing objects in the blistering cold temperatures that are hitting the U.S.

When it’s cold, most people go out and throw boiling water up or build a snowman but Photographer Joe Chowaniec of Alberta Canada wanted to do something different.

Chowaniec decided to freeze popular food and household items.

First up, a plate of ramen noodles. Chowaniec cooked the noodles and after 60 seconds of them being outside, they froze.

The next experiment involved placing an egg on a couple of straws and cracking it open. The egg froze in place.

Finally, Chowaniec took some toilet paper and mixed it with water. The toilet paper froze in place.

In the interview with CNN, Chowaniec said that he “got a kick out of seeing what other people were doing” during Alberta’s cold snap.

“People should make the best of the conditions they’re in,” Chowaniec said.

Chowaniec videos racked up thousands of views on Instagram, TikTok, and X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

