CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are seeking public assistance to identify individuals involved in an active firearms investigation after they were seen armed in Newtowne Court and Washington Elms on Monday morning.

The incident occurred between 6:00 am and 7:00 am, and the individuals have not yet been identified.

Pictures show two individuals wearing facemasks, brandishing handguns.

0 of 3 Cambridge police seeking public’s help in search for two people brandishing weapons (Cambridge Police Department) Cambridge police seeking public’s help in search for two people brandishing weapons (Cambridge Police Department) Cambridge police seeking public’s help in search for two people brandishing weapons (Cambridge Police Department)

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via phone, text, or email, with instructions available on the Cambridge Police Department’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group