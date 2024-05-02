Buffer zone for Karen Read murder trial will remain in place, Mass. SJC rules

DEDHAM, Mass. — A 200-foot buffer zone around the Norfolk Superior Courthouse in Dedham that a judge implemented for the high-profile Karen Read murder trial will remain in place, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled.

Judge Beverly Cannone ordered the buffer zone at the request of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to restrict the use of megaphones and shield jurors from outside influences.

For about a year leading up to the trial, Read supporters gathered on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse, holding signage with messages like, “Free Karen Read” and “Framed.” Her pretrial hearings were also packed with spectators, but that has since changed with the trial being held in a smaller courtroom at the request of Read’s lawyers.

Karen Read

After Cannone announced the buffer zone order, the SJC approved her ruling, but Read supporters filed a motion arguing that it violates constitutional law, specifically their right to freedom of speech.

Several supporters tried to intervene to exercise their First Amendment rights outside the trial. The American Civil Liberties Union also questioned if smaller measures were explored before the DA’s office asked for the buffer zone.

In court documents dated May 2, 2024, the SJC issued an opinion affirming its earlier approval of the buffer zone.

“Ultimately, the trial judge struck a balance between the right to protest or demonstrate and the defendant’s right to a fair trial. As the Commonwealth notes, it too has the right to, and an interest in the defendant receiving a fair trial,” the opinion read. “For the foregoing reasons, we issued an order on April 26, 2024, affirming the judgment.”

Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

