Brutal cold and snow continue grip on New England as officials declare cold emergency

EVERETT, MASS. — This weekend, several inches of snow and plummeting temperatures have impacted much of Massachusetts. A cold emergency was declared by officials until Monday.

Dylan Diduca is from California. This was his first time ever experiencing snow in this life. He says it’s been an adjustment for him.

“It’s definitely scary you know especially for someone who’s never drove in the snow it takes adjusting but I’m very careful,” said Diduca.

It’s also an adjustment for others who have lived in Boston for a long time. In a press conference Friday, officials said that this is the first time we’ve seen weather like this in a while.

Just two weeks ago 23 inches of snow blanketed Boston. Mayor Michelle Wu described it as a top ten largest snowfall in the city’s recorded history.

“Not only did we have a Historic level of snowfall almost 2 feet that came down in a 24-hour period it was a baby storm after the big storm and then temperatures have been down ever since,” explained Mayor Wu.

“We didn’t get any help from other nature melting as we often do more recently, so this has been a big one and we’re now expecting more snow to come,”

While preps and plans for snow removal are in effect, Mayor Wu is encouraging everyone to do their part to help.

“Everybody is responsible for the property that they own to shovel the sidewalk in front of their property all the way through to the crosswalk,” encouraged Wu.

“When that doesn’t happen, having one chunk of sidewalk you can’t walk down is incredibly stressful for the mom in the stroller or seniors or kids trying to get to school. We have been ticketing to make sure people know what their responsibilities are.”

Cold temperatures during the weekend are predicted to reach 20 to 30 below zero. Experts with the National weather service issued a frostbite warning to those who are outside for 30 minutes during peak hours of cold.

Despite the unforgiving New England weather. Diduca says he’s willing to weather whatever storm comes his way.

“My father has questioned my move here and I’ve responded saying I’m here for a reason and I’m going to make the best of it. A little snowfall is just a part of it,”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

