Bruno Mars’ ‘The Romantic Tour’ coming to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Global superstar Bruno Mars is bringing his ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in September.

This marks Mars first headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful ’24K Magic World Tour’, which first launched in 2017.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

Mars will make a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on September 5th.

The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium, and fan will be able to see Mars and his larger -than-life energy in major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami, and more.

Mars will be joined by nine -time Grammy award -winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson Paak as DJ Pee Wee.

