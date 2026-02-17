Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce new tour with Boston stop

BOSTON — Brice Springsteen and The E Street Band are hitting the road for a new run of shows.

The rock-and-roll legend’s official website published a list of upcoming "Land of Hope and Dreams American" tour dates, starting at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 31.

“The Boss” is slated to perform at the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, May 24. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Springsteen‘s unexpected tour announcement comes after the release of his protest song, "Streets of Minneapolis."

Springsteen shared a Facebook video of himself announcing the tour, with a lengthy caption that read, ”We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour. We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!"

Additional planned tour dates include stops in New York City, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin, San Francisco, and Atlanta, among other cities.

