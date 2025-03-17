From Broadway to Boston – ‘Parade’ is now running and addressing important social issues

BOSTON — The Tony Award winning musical “Parade” is now running at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston.

“I think there are few really great musicals in our canon and Parade is one of them,” said Talia Suskauer, the lead actress in this production. “I’ve loved the score from the minute I started studying musical theater and listening to musical theater.”

It tells the story of a grave injustice from the early 1900′s that is still relevant today.

Suskauer plays Lucille Frank, a Jewish woman who moves from Brooklyn to the Deep South with her husband.

The true story revolves around his wrongful conviction for murder and a firestorm of antisemitism and racism that it unleashes.

Even though that doesn’t sound like the traditional plot of a Broadway musical, Suskauer thinks the show is hopeful and uplifting.

She says the show’s themes are important today and that artists shouldn’t ignore them because they’re uncomfortable.

“What is theater if not to affect change to inspire you to leave a little bit different that when you came in, right? That’s art. And I think hopefully people will leave here and think about the way they treat people, and the way they see people treated.”

Boston is the perfect place to perform a show like this, according to Suskauer.

“I’m a big history buff, so it’s very cool to be in a show that I would consider to be living history and telling this historical story in this city.”

The history of the Emerson Colonial Theater is also on her mind as she takes the stage each night.

“So many icons got their starts at the Colonial. Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli. I mean this is such an incredible place to perform and you feel the history, not only of Boston, but of the space that we’re in.”

The website for Parade contains resources to help people better understand the sensitive topics covered in the play.

The show will be at Emerson Colonial Theater until Sunday, March 23.

