Woman dies in New Bedford multi-car crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman died Friday night after a multi-car crash on a New Bedford highway.

Troopers responding to Route 140 just before Exit 3 around 5:10 p.m. for a car crash found that several cars were involved in a deadly accident, according to State Police.

Investigators say Julia Luiz, 28, of New Bedford, was driving a Toyota Camry when it became disabled in the left lane. She was outside her car when a 63-year-old New Bedford man driving a Toyota Rav4 crashed into her disabled vehicle.

Moments later, a 58-year-old Rochester man driving a Toyota Camry also struck her car.

The other drivers were not seriously injured in the crash, according to officials.

No criminal charges have been filed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group