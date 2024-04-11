Two people hospitalized after car crashes into Attleboro pot shop

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A driver and a store employee were both rushed to an area hospital Thursday afternoon after a car slammed into a cannabis dispensary.

Officers responding to the Zahara Cannabis Dispensary on Frank Mossberg Drive around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle into a building found a Nissan Pathfinder had crashed through an exterior wall and stopped about 15 feet into the store, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

Officials say the driver of the car, a 62-year-old Attleboro woman, and a Zahara employee were injured and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The 62-year-old driver was the sole occupant of the Nissan.

Attleboro car into pot shop (Attleboro Fire Department)

Hydraulic cutting tools were utilized to cut the car out of the store and onto a tow truck.

A building inspector deemed the pot shop structurally sound, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Attleboro Police Department.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group