Bridgewater police investigating serious hit and run crash

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Police in Bridgewater are looking for a car involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of High and Hayward Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Bridgewater police.

A red or orange Jeep involved in the crash fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with knowledge of the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Bridgewater police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

