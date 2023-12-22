Bridgewater police investigating serious hit and run crash

BRIDGEWATER, Mass — Police in Bridgewater are looking for a car involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of High and Hayward Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Bridgewater police.

A red or orange Jeep involved in the crash fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with knowledge of the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Bridgewater police.

BPD is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash Hit & Run that occurred on 12/21/23 6:30pm intersection of High and Hayward Street. Vehicle that fled the scene is a Red/Orange Jeep Wrangler. Looking for the publics assistance to help confirm involved vehicle and operator. — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) December 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group