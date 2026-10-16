Bridgewater Little League player inspires through battling rare condition

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Bridgewater Little League team captured the region’s attention and hearts as they made a miraculous run to the Little League World Series this summer.

While the team was battling its way to Williamsport, pitcher/first baseman RJ Zackrison was fighting a battle of his own.

“He has TBX4, which is a gene mutation, so as he’s gotten older, some of the lung disease stuff, some of the bone disease stuff started to show up a little bit, but he always pushed through it,” Tim Zackrison, Bridgewater LL coach and RJ’s dad, said.

RJ was diagnosed with TBX4 syndrome when he was eight years old. It’s a mutation in that gene which can affect the development of limbs, lungs, and blood vessels, especially in children.

“It’s kind of just like a lung disease and sometimes you got to take breaks in between,” RJ Zackrison said. “It’s been pretty hard, but I try my best to not let it get to me. I just try to stay focused on the baseball and not worry about stuff that’s going on with me right now, and just keep saying I can do it.”

RJ Zackrison lived out those words, making it to the sport’s biggest stage for his age group.

“The Little League World Series takes your mind off a bunch of things,” RJ Zackrison said. “It’s just great there. It’s an unforgettable experience.”

About a month after playing in the Little League World Series, RJ had surgery on his foot.

“I have flat feet and I have no arc in my feet,” RJ said. “Usually during games it’s not that bad, but during games it can hurt pretty bad sometimes.”

RJ’s dad explained the process of that surgery and the next one to come.

“They’re going to put a screw in the top of his foot to help with all the pronation that he’s got, and then they’re going to lengthen his Achilles,” Tim Zackrison said. “So he’ll have that one this year and then, probably same time next year, have the other one.”

RJ isn’t letting his health hurdles stop him from chasing his dream on the diamond.

“He’s really tough and a lot of people are proud of him because not a lot of people can be that happy while having so many issues,” teammate Calvin McGough said.

“He’s already said, ‘I’m going to have surgery and I’m still playing baseball, dad,’” Tim Zackrison said. “So he doesn’t use it as an excuse.”

RJ took a deep breath before responding to the question about what his message is to others dealing with TBX4 or other health issues.

“It really can affect you sometimes, and if you have it, just keep going,” RJ Zackrison said.

From Bridgewater to Williamsport, RJ’s resilience is a beacon of hope for others.

“I think it might be helpful if parents know you can still get out there and you can still make it to the Little League World Series if you work,” Tim Zackrison said.

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