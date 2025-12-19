Brian Walshe Podcast: Bob Ward, Elyse Hershon react to emotional statements during sentencing

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body was never found, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday morning.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward and attorney Elyse Hershon react to the day in court.

