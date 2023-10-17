‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul spotted at several bars in Boston

BOSTON — Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from the hit television series “Breaking Bad” were spotted around the Boston area over the weekend.

The iconic acting duo was in town to promote their Dos Hombres Mezcal, an award-winning spirit company that Cranston and Paul founded together.

Cranston and Paul visited Grace by Nia on Seaport Boulevard, where they spent some time mixing up mezcal cocktails and mingling with fans.

The two then stopped by Timeout Market at Park Drive, where they treated guests to samples of Dos Hombres.

“We had an unreal time hosting Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Dos Hombres today,” Timeout Market said in a social media post. “Thanks to everyone who showed up — you really brought the energy.”

Cranston and Paul popped over to Trillium Brewing’s Fenway location, where they enjoyed cold beers and posed for photos.

Bostonia Public House on State Street also shared a video of Cranston and Paul promoting their mezcal and talking with fans.

Boston Envoy Hotel confirmed in a social media post that Cranston and Paul served up cocktails at their bar as well.

The Boston Globe reported that Cranston and Paul made additional stops at View Boston in the Prudential Center, Total Wine & More in Dorchester, and Market Basket in Waltham.

