Boylston police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

BOYLSTON, Mass. — Boylston police are searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” Wednesday morning.

The Boylston Police Department posted on Facebook that there will be a heavy police presence in the area of Central Street and French Drive as they search for the armed man.

The suspect is a 25-year-old white man and is around 5″7′ and their weight is around 194 pounds.

Residents should not approach the man if seen and are asked to call 911.

