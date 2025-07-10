Bostonians are going ‘Back to the Future’ as beloved movie turns into musical

BOSTON — The sound of a loud engine roaring might be heard along Boston’s Washington Street for the next couple of weeks.

Those intrigued by the sound will see the DeLorean, the famous time-traveling car from the 1985 hit movie “Back to the Future,” which is now a musical, playing at the Citizens’ Opera House.

The plot of the film is classic, but for those who may not be aware of the movie or may need to freshen up their memory, here is a quick synopsis:

Young Marty McFly goes back in time as the result of an experiment conducted by Doc Brown that goes awry.

McFly, who gets sent back to his hometown in the 1950s, meets his parents as teenagers, and has to make sure they still get together, because if they don’t, that means Marty and his siblings will be erased from history.

But of course, he also needs to work with Doc Brown to figure out a way to get home, back to the future, so to speak.

Now, Back to the Future is taking over the stage as a musical extravaganza with lots of singing and dancing.

David Josefsberg, who plays Doc Brown in this production, and Lucas Hallauer, who is Marty McFly, gave Boston 25 News a detailed tour of the DeLorean featured in the show.

Highlights included the flux capacitor, the lightning rod, vials of plutonium, and a chance to sit in the DeLorean.

Josefsberg was aware of that history as he stepped into his role.

“Oh, it’s daunting. Christopher Lloyd is amazing. Roger Bart is amazing, and getting to play this iconic role is just scary, but it’s also dreamy.”

Hallauer likes the idea of introducing the story to a younger generation.

“My dad showed me Back to the Future when I was really young,” added the Virginia native. “I mean all the crazy cool time travel sequences from the movie, we bring them to life on stage in front of everybody. It’s cool to see the car racing thru Hill Valley and doing donuts. It’s exciting to see how they pull it off with all the technical elements.”

Josefsberg added, “I think after the show people, I want them to leave the theater humming the tunes. Kids, men, women, adults, when they see the car, and their mouths are open, I think that’s one of the most incredible things.”

Back to the Future, which is part of the ‘Broadway in Boston’ lineup, will be here until July 20th.

