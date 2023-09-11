Boston University police search for group who allegedly punched student in attempted unarmed robbery

BOSTON — Boston University Police investigate after a group of suspects allegedly attacked a student on campus Saturday evening.

According to officials, a student reported to BUPD that they were approached by several individuals while walking home. The group then punched the student and attempted to steal the students backpack.

Police say the student was able to run away from the suspects and alerted the University Police Department. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects who were described as four to six young males.

The student suffered minor injuries, said Police Chief Robert Lowe.

The Boston University Police is actively investigating this incident.

“The Boston University Police Department is committed to ensuring safety throughout our community. In response to a report of an unarmed robbery incident reported last night, we have increased our visibility in the area of 600 Commonwealth Avenue,” said Chief Lowe. “Additionally, BUPD detectives will continue to investigate and process evidence to identify the individual(s) responsible and hold the individual(s) accountable.”

Police encourage anyone who may have information to come forward and contact the Boston University Police at (617) 353-2121.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by contacting the Boston University Police Department by texting the word ‘BU’ to 847411. The Boston University Police Department will protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

This recent attack follows a warning from the University about a string of break-ins targeting student’s dorms.

Police say dorms at 191 and 133 Bay State Road both had items removed on September 2 when a person used an open window for access.

No arrests have been made in any of those investigations.

BU police told Boston 25 News they do not know if Saturday’s attempted robbery is related to the others.

The following safety tips were also provided:

Don’t confront a thief yourself. These individuals are generally in search of property, and it is not worth getting in a physical confrontation with them. Call BUPD 617-353-2121.

These individuals are generally in search of property, and it is not worth getting in a physical confrontation with them. Call BUPD 617-353-2121. Recognize the signs. If you see damage to your door, especially around the door handle, don’t enter the room. You don’t want to surprise a thief. Go somewhere safe and call BUPD to come check it out.

If you see damage to your door, especially around the door handle, don’t enter the room. You don’t want to surprise a thief. Go somewhere safe and call BUPD to come check it out. Make it hard on them. Thieves will look for unlocked doors and windows. By locking the door to your residence and locking any window with access to a fire escape, you dramatically reduce your chances of being victimized.

Thieves will look for unlocked doors and windows. By locking the door to your residence and locking any window with access to a fire escape, you dramatically reduce your chances of being victimized. Help your neighbor. Close any common doors to the building that are left propped open and unattended. If a thief can get easy access to the building, they can easily look for unlocked rooms.

Close any common doors to the building that are left propped open and unattended. If a thief can get easy access to the building, they can easily look for unlocked rooms. Know your neighbors. When you recognize your neighbors, it’s easier to spot someone who shouldn’t be in your building.

When you recognize your neighbors, it’s easier to spot someone who shouldn’t be in your building. See Something Say Something Program your cell phone with the BU Police emergency number 617-353-2121. Call us if you need assistance on or near the BU Charles River, Fenway or Medical Campus. We are ready to respond to your calls 24 hours a day 7 days a week. If you are off campus call Text BUPD anonymously by texting “BU” to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

