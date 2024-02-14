Local

Boston restaurant ranked as one of the most romantic in the U.S., according to Yelp

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston restaurant ranked as one of the most romantic in the U.S., according to Yelp

BOSTON — Valentine’s Day is here and although it might be too late to snag a reservation for tonight, you can still find another time to take your significant other on a date.

Yelp has released a list of ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024′, and a Boston restaurant took one of the top spots.

Yelp identified businesses in the the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night,” and “valentine,” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

Sorellina in Boston took the #10 spot on the list.

“White tablecloths and dim lighting set the mood for a sophisticated date-night backdrop,” Yelp said. “Feast on gnocchi studded with juicy Maine lobster in Vermont butter, Thatch Island oysters with cider granita and apple mignonette, and a 14-ounce ribeye drizzled with vin cotto (a velvety grape reduction),” Yelp added.

Sorellina is located in the heart of Copley Square and serves Italian-Mediterranean cuisine amid a warm and contemporary design.

“The Mrs. and I dined here on a Thursday evening. Very elegant. The food was all excellent, and the service was spot on. Highly recommended for a special evening and a romantic dinner,” one Yelper said.

Los Andes Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island also topped the list at #36.

To view Yelp’s full list of ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024′, visit the link here.

