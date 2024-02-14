Boston restaurant ranked as one of the most romantic in the U.S., according to Yelp

BOSTON — Valentine’s Day is here and although it might be too late to snag a reservation for tonight, you can still find another time to take your significant other on a date.

Yelp has released a list of ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024′, and a Boston restaurant took one of the top spots.

Yelp identified businesses in the the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night,” and “valentine,” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

Sorellina in Boston took the #10 spot on the list.

“White tablecloths and dim lighting set the mood for a sophisticated date-night backdrop,” Yelp said. “Feast on gnocchi studded with juicy Maine lobster in Vermont butter, Thatch Island oysters with cider granita and apple mignonette, and a 14-ounce ribeye drizzled with vin cotto (a velvety grape reduction),” Yelp added.

Sorellina is located in the heart of Copley Square and serves Italian-Mediterranean cuisine amid a warm and contemporary design.

“The Mrs. and I dined here on a Thursday evening. Very elegant. The food was all excellent, and the service was spot on. Highly recommended for a special evening and a romantic dinner,” one Yelper said.

Los Andes Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island also topped the list at #36.

To view Yelp’s full list of ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024′, visit the link here.

