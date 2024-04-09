Boston Red Sox unveil new food offerings at Fenway Park for 2024 season

BOSTON — Tuesday marks Opening Day in Boston and the debut of new food offerings at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park concessionaire Aramark has added many new items to the ballpark’s menu for the 2024 season, including fresh seafood and gigantic cookies.

The items will be available in the following sections of the ballpark:

The Right Field Concourse will feature fresh seafood from Luke’s Lobster and churros with chocolate dipping sauce from Churro Churro

The Big Concourse behind Right Field will feature fare from Tender, Love, and Chicken, and The Burger Kitchen, two Aramark Brands

Boston Creme Pie and massive one-pound chocolate chip cookies will be available in the Big Concourse and at concession stands behind Home Plate

Irish Nachos made with waffle fries, corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing, and queso fresco will be offered at Gate E concession stands as well as behind Home Plate and in the Truly Terrace

The Truly Terrace will introduce a chicken and waffle bowl and a togarashi clam roll

Behind Grandstand 16, Snapple and Nantucket Nectars official juices and teas can be enjoyed at the newly refreshed Snapple First Base Deck

The ballpark will feature expanded self-serve and self-checkout locations for drinks and concessions. Smart self-checkout locations known as Fenway Favorites have been added in the Right Field Concourse and in the Bleachers in Center Field.

The grab-and-go Walk Thru Bru express beer markets located throughout the ballpark will conveniently offer fans aged 21 and over a wide selection of beverages and a more seamless checkout experience.

The team is also planning giveaways during the home opener and the month of April at Fenway Park will include three gate giveaways for the first 7,500 fans that enter the ballpark, a chance for kids to run the bases after the game on April 18, and 11 theme nights, all highlighted below:

April Giveaways

April 12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead, presented by Bank of America

April 15: Patriots’ Day Replica Jersey, presented by Coca-Cola

April 18: Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L.Bean (weather permitting)

April 18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband, presented by Heinz

April Theme Nights

4/10: Suffolk University Night

4/11: Educator Appreciation Night

4/12: Red Sox Foundation Game & Class of 2024 Night

4/13: Harry Potter™ Day

4/17: Healthcare and Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

4/26: Boston College Night

4/27: Taco and Tequila Fest

4/28: Noah Kahan Night

4/30: Star Wars Night

Tickets for April games, as well as details for each gate giveaway and theme night, are available at redsox.com.

