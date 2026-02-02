Boston Red Sox equipment truck leaves for spring training in Florida. What’s inside?

BOSTON — In a sure sign that warmer days are coming, the Boston Red Sox equipment truck departed frigid Fenway Park for sunny Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.

The truck is hauling an assortment of equipment and supplies that the team will use during spring training activities at JetBlue Park.

What’s exactly on the truck? Here’s a check:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 batting practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

After the equipment was loaded, it was escorted away from Fenway by a flat-bed truck carrying Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors who tossed soft Red Sox baseballs to fans gathered for the special sendoff.

Red Sox truck day 2026

The trip from Boston to JetBlue Park is about 1,480 miles.

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Red Sox tradition since 2003, signaling the unofficial start of spring training.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to Fort Myers next week. Full-squad workouts are set to follow shortly after.

The Red Sox begin Grapefruit League play on Feb. 21 against the Minnesota Twins. Boston begins the regular season in Cincinnati against the Reds on March 26.

