Boston ranked as 2nd-best city for basketball fans

BOSTON — NBA Playoff season is in full swing, and Celtics fans are like no other fans in the world.

Boston recently ranked as the 2nd best city for basketball fans according to personal finance website WalletHub.

The company compared more than 290 of the largest cities based on 21 key metrics, ranging from the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

Boston came in second with a total score of 57.23.

Basketball Fandom in Boston (1=Best, 148=Avg.):

1st: Performance Level of NBA Team(s)

23rd: Avg. Ticket Price for NBA Game

100th: Minimum Season-Ticket Price for NCAA Div. 1 Basketball Game

13th: NBA Stadium Capacity

1st: Number of NBA Championship Wins

36th: Number of NCAA Div. 1 Basketball Championship Wins

18th: NBA Attendance

1st: NBA Fan Engagement

Boston is home to the Celtics, who have won 18 NBA championships, breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the 2024 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles took the top spot for basketball fans.

The Celtics also have one of the most engaged fan bases of any NBA team, based on Facebook and X (Twitter) followers.

Boston also has three Division 1 NCAA teams, the Northeastern Huskies, Boston College Eagles, and Boston University Terriers.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

