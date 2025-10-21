Boston Raiders, city’s oldest Pop Warner organization, celebrates 50 years!

BOSTON — Since its inception in 1974, Boston Raiders Youth Football & Cheer (BRYFC) has played a vital role in fostering athletic excellence and teamwork among its participants. Each year, BRYFC welcomes over 180 urban youth, ages 5-16, to compete and grow with the help of dedicated volunteers, coaches, families, and community partners.

BRYFC’s goal for the future is to continue to empower young minds, enrich lives, and build a brighter future for generations to come.

The organization is marking its 50th season, with an event celebrating their pride and legacy on November 8th at the IBEW Local 103 Post in Dorchester.

You can get tickets and donate to the Harry G. Wilson III Memorial Scholarship Fund here.

