Boston Pride organizers announce theme for 2024 Parade and Festival

BOSTON — Pride Month is a little over a month away and Boston’s Pride organizers have announced the theme for the 2024 Parade and Festival.

“Still Here: In Living Color” Aims to Celebrate the Vibrancy of Boston’s LGBTQ+ Community and its History-Makers. The Boston Pride Parade and Festival Saturday will take place on June 8.

“Still Here: In Living Color” is a nod to historic and current-day resilience in fighting anti-LGBTQ+ bias, rhetoric, and legislation across the country, a press release said. This year’s theme also acknowledges how the LGBTQ+ community has overcome, persevered, and continues to stand and live out loud in the face of adversity and injustice.

“We hope everyone can make this theme their own, by finding the word or phrase that speaks to how they are showing up in the world; for me, I am “Still Here: VIVACIOUSLY, In Living Color,” said Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride for the People. “While Boston and Massachusetts can be proud of our leadership in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, the sad truth is that our community remains under attack at increasingly alarming rates all across the nation,” she added.

Boston Pride for the People will host the 2024 Parade from Copley Square to Boston Common. A 21+ block party will also be held on City Hall Plaza.

Boston’s Pride celebration is the largest in New England.

