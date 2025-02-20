Local

Boston police warn hockey fans of counterfeit tickets ahead of USA-Canada title game at TD Garden

By Ray Villeda, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Ray Villeda, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police in Boston are urging hockey fans to beware of counterfeit tickets for Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden between the United States and Canada.

Officers encouraged fans to only buy tickets from authorized agencies.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” the department warned in a statement. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors.”

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest resale ticket for the game was listed at $1,075 and the most expensive ticket was $10,000. Tickets for “best seats” were listed for $5,487.

Many other tickets spanned between $2,000-$4,000, about the same prices Super Bowl tickets were selling for earlier this month.

The game is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read