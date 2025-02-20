Boston police warn hockey fans of counterfeit tickets ahead of USA-Canada title game at TD Garden

BOSTON — Police in Boston are urging hockey fans to beware of counterfeit tickets for Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship at TD Garden between the United States and Canada.

Officers encouraged fans to only buy tickets from authorized agencies.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” the department warned in a statement. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors.”

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest resale ticket for the game was listed at $1,075 and the most expensive ticket was $10,000. Tickets for “best seats” were listed for $5,487.

Many other tickets spanned between $2,000-$4,000, about the same prices Super Bowl tickets were selling for earlier this month.

The game is set to begin at 8 p.m.

