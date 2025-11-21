Boston police seeking identity of person they say is involved with recent larceny

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is involved in a recent larceny.

The larceny occurred just before 1 a.m. on November, 10, near 40 Cedric Street, police say.

Police released photos of the person they’re looking to identify, Thursday.

Police did not say what was taken during the larceny.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

