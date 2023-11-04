Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in attempted break-and-entry in Brighton

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with an attempted breaking and entering incident on Pratt Street last month.

The attempted breaking and entering occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the area of 34 Pratt St.

Police described the suspect as wearing a distinct baseball cap with flowers on it.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

