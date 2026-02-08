Boston police remind fans to celebrate responsibly, announce road closures

BOSTON — Ahead of Super Bowl LX, the Boston Police Department is reminding everyone watching the game to celebrate responsibly.

Boston police will be conducting patrols, increasing their normal amount of patrols, with a focus on daily calls for service, licensed premises, large crowds, and large parties.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of our community,” the department wrote. “No violence, destruction of property, public drinking or public consumption of marijuana will be tolerated.”

Police are also advising all NOT:

Drink and drive

Drink alcohol if you are underage and don’t procure alcohol for minors – both are against the law;

Have large parties. Be a good neighbor. Boston Police will take notice of disturbances.

Fly drones without proper FAA approvals and documentation

“Public Transit, ride-share services, Taxis, and Designated Drivers are smart alternatives to drinking and driving.”

Boston police are also advising people to watch out for drink spiking, large and rambunctious crowds, and stolen/compromised cell phones. Additionally, the temperature is also something to look out for, with police advising all to “dress accordingly and limit time outdoors.”

With the expected large crowds celebrating and watching the game, Boston police have announced the following traffic restrictions:

BRIGHTON AREA

Brighton Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Allston Street

Harvard Avenue: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street

KENMORE SQUARE AREA

Bay State Road: Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street

Beacon Street: Both sides from Massachusetts Ave to Park Drive

Boylston St: Both sides, from Massachusetts Ave to Brookline Ave (incl. DCR areas)

Brookline Ave: Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Rd

Burlington Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Commonwealth Ave: Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Ave to BU Bridge

Deerfield Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Fullerton Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Granby Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road.

Ipswich Street: Both sides, from Boylston St at Hemenway St to Boylston St (Sunoco Gas Station)

Jersey Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Drive

Kenmore Square

Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh Sts to Deerfield/Beacon Sts

Kilmarnock Street: Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive

Lansdowne Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Newbury St Extension: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West

Overland Street: Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Park Drive (DCR Roadway): Left side, Left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Agassiz Road to opposite Kilmarnock Street

Raleigh Street: Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

Sherborn Street: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Silber Way: Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Van Ness Street: Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey St: Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

NORTHEASTERN AREA

Hemenway Street: Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street

Westland Avenue: Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

FANEUIL HALL AREA

Congress Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street

Hanover Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road

New Chardon St: Both sides, from Cambridge St to Merrimac St./Congress St.

North Street: Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street

Union Street: Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street

NORTH STATION AREA

Canal Street: Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Causeway Street: Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street

STREET CLOSURES for Sunday Feb. 8 AT 9:00pm to Monday Feb. 9 at 1:00am

Commonwealth Ave: From B.U Bridge to Massachusetts Ave. both sides

Brookline Av: From Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim road, except for garages/parking lots that have no other exit to another public way. – All vehicles exiting under this condition shall turn in a southerly direction towards Park Drive

Boylston Street: From Pilgrim Road to Westland Avenue

Ipswich St.: From Boylston St. (at Hemenway St.) to Boylston St. (at Park Drive)

Lansdowne Street: From Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Van Ness Street: From Ipswich St. to Jersey St., from Jersey St to Kilmarnock St

Jersey St: From Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

