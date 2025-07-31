Local

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police looking to identify man wanted in connection with car dealership robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who allegedly stole electric bikes and registration plates from a car dealership in Boston last Saturday.

Police responded to the dealership on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston around 2:22 a.m. on Saturday. A police department spokesperson said the bald white man had unlawfully entered the premises and stole several e-bikes worth thousands of dollars and two dealer registration plates.

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing a cursive “LM” on the side.

“The vehicle appears to be a work truck and was equipped with a small shop vacuum and toolbox in the bed, possibly indicating affiliation with a property management company,” Boston police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

