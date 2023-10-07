Boston Police locate missing 8-year-old boy from Dorchester

Boston Police have located the missing eight-year-old boy from Dorchester.

Police say Cameron Shavers was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Cameron is Black, slim with short curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen riding a blue bicycle, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and green and white Adidas sneakers.

He frequently visits Woolson Street in Mattapan and Harambee Park on Talbot Avenue, according to BPD.

