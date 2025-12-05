Boston police issue warning after technician servicing ATM discovers skimming device

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is warning the public to beware of credit card skimming devices following a recent discovery at a store in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a convenience store on Market Street on Wednesday night after a technician servicing the store’s ATM discovered an unauthorized electronic chip inside the machine.

Detectives documented the scene and secured the device as evidence. The investigation remains active.

What are skimming devices?

Skimming occurs when criminals install illegal devices on ATMs or point-of-sale terminals to capture card data. These devices are often placed at pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores, and other high-traffic locations.

Skimmers may:

Hide inside or over ATM card readers to capture magnetic stripe or chip data.

Use pinhole cameras to record PIN entries.

Place plastic overlays on keypads or card readers at checkout terminals.

How to protect yourself

Choose safer ATMs: Use machines inside banks or near security cameras.

Inspect before you insert: Look for loose parts, raised PIN pads, broken lights, or anything unusual.

Shield your PIN: Cover your hand while entering your code.

Check POS terminals: Avoid devices with loose or misaligned components.

Use credit over debit: Credit cards limit direct access to your checking account.

Enable alerts: Sign up for text or email notifications for card activity.

Consider contactless payments or EMV chip cards for added security.

If you suspect fraud

Contact your card issuer immediately.

Deactivate the compromised card and request a new one with a new PIN.

Monitor your account closely.

File a fraud affidavit if you suffer financial loss.

Report incidents to local police and the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

