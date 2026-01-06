Boston police investigating shooting, possible connection to nearby crash in Dorchester

A person shot in Dorchester late Monday night is expected to survive, police say.

The crash happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Brooke Avenue, a Boston police spokesperson said.

Boston police told Boston 25 that no arrests have been made.

Following the shooting, officers headed to a crash on nearby Fulson Street.

Police told Boston 25 the crash could be part of the shooting.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

