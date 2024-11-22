Boston Police investigating burglary at ‘elderly housing community’

BOSTON — Police in Boston are looking to identify a person they say stole several items from a resident at the Cardinal Medeiros Manor Apartments.
The incident happened on the afternoon of November 19th, between 1:15 and 3:30, according to Boston Police.
“The suspect reportedly entered the victim’s apartment located in an elderly housing community, convinced the victim to turn over financial documents, and stole several personal documents / credit cards,” a release issued by the department reads.
The police issued three photos of the individual, Friday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Boston Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group