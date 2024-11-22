Boston Police investigating burglary at ‘elderly housing community’

BOSTON — Police in Boston are looking to identify a person they say stole several items from a resident at the Cardinal Medeiros Manor Apartments.

The incident happened on the afternoon of November 19th, between 1:15 and 3:30, according to Boston Police.

“The suspect reportedly entered the victim’s apartment located in an elderly housing community, convinced the victim to turn over financial documents, and stole several personal documents / credit cards,” a release issued by the department reads.

The police issued three photos of the individual, Friday.

Boston Police investigating burglary at elderly living facility





Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Boston Police.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

