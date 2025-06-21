Boston police investigating after threat called into Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a threat called into Boston Children’s Hospital.

As of 10 PM, multiple police crews are on the scene at Longwood Ave.

One of Boston 25’s photographers on scene tells us he can see about 30 police cruisers with their lights off.

Boston police tell Boston 25 that they are investigating and will provide more information shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

