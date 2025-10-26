Boston police drug unit assists Regional Task Force in drug trafficking arrest

BOSTON — Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Units assisted a regional task force for narcotics trafficking in Hyde Park.

During the operation, investigators observed Prince Denis, 34, of Brockton, exiting 280 Hyde Park Avenue with a brown paper bag, which he placed in a vehicle.

Officers identified themselves and informed Denis of the search warrants issued by Waltham District Court before recovering a key fob, apartment keys, and a mobile phone from him.

Using the keys, officers searched the apartment and found two bottles of lactose, a locked strong box with undisclosed currency, and keys to the strong box.

In the vehicle, officers found a brown paper bag containing approximately 233 grams of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, along with personal papers in Denis’s name.

The vehicle was seized pending forfeiture through the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prince Denis was charged with Trafficking a Class B Substance and is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

