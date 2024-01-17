Boston police ask for help in search for man not heard from since before Thanksgiving

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who hasn’t been heard from since before Thanksgiving.

John Wesley, 57, of Boston, was last spoken to by family members on the evening of Nov. 22, 2023, when he said he was going to Braintree, the Boston Police Department announced this week.

Wesley is described as Black, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 300 pounds, with a bald head, a mustache, and green eyes. He typically likes to wear jeans and a sweatshirt.

Police noted that Wesley sometimes frequents the Broadway area of Malden.

Anyone with information on Wesley’s whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group