Boston police arrest two individuals following drug bust in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston Police arrested two individuals on drug trafficking charges, recovering a total of 81 grams of Fentanyl.

The arrests took place in the Roxbury area after officers observed a suspected drug transaction near Shawmut Avenue and North Hampton Street.

Officers from the Drug Control Unit were on patrol when they noticed what they believed to be a drug transaction. They followed one of the suspects and recovered two plastic bags containing 15 grams of Fentanyl.

The second suspect was stopped while operating a motor vehicle in the area of Columbus Avenue and Centre Street, where officers recovered several bags of Fentanyl weighing approximately 66 grams, along with $1,642 in U.S. currency.

As a result, Angel Mejia-Torres, 30, of Dorchester, and Michael Muriel-Marrero, 28, of Boston, were apprehended and taken into custody.

Mejia-Torres faces charges of trafficking and distribution of Class A substances, while Muriel-Marrero is also charged with trafficking and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

