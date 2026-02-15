Boston police arrest man, charge him with burglary

BOSTON — A Hyde Park man has been arrested and charged with burglary offenses following an overnight larceny.

According to Boston police, officers were dispatched to 3531 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain for a burglary in progress.

Once on the scene, officers were provided with security camera footage, showing that the suspect had entered through the front door and was seen leaving out the back. A description of the individual was broadcast to all units.

Additional officers arrived at the building and located a discarded surgical mask and black latex gloves near a trash barrel outside. While surveying the area, officers spotted a male matching the suspects desciption.

Officers apprehended the man, 37-year-old Jorge Montenegro Jr. He was placed under arrest and will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court for the following charges:

Unarmed Burglary

Larceny from a Building

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

