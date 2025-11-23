Boston police announce arrests of four shoplifters in South End

BOSTON — Four individuals were arrested for shoplifting in Boston’s Back Bay area on Friday following a series of thefts at local retail stores.

The arrests occurred after officers in the South End responded to reports of shoplifting at the Alo store on Boylston Street and later at the Lululemon store. A 15-year-old female suspect was apprehended with stolen merchandise valued at approximately $516 from both locations.

Later in the evening, officers were alerted to two known shoplifters inside another store. Kayla Harris, 31, of Boston, and Demetrius Little, 31, of Roxbury, were arrested as they exited the store with stolen goods worth $1,422. Both face charges of larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy.

In a separate incident, officers stopped a group of individuals near Huntington Avenue. A 14-year-old male suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after a struggle. He was found with $296 in stolen merchandise and faces charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old juvenile female is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, while the 14-year-old juvenile male will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group