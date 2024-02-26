Boston native Ayo Edebiri wins SAG award for performance in ‘The Bear’

BOSTON — Boston native Ayo Edebiri won a SAG award on Sunday night for her leading performance in the second season of the hit Hulu show “The Bear.”

Edebiri, 28, who has played chef Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama since 2022, won the SAG award in the category “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.”

In her acceptance speech, she credited her co-stars from the series.

“This just wouldn’t be possible without you guys. You’re a miracle and I’m so grateful to be in your company. It’s made me a better person, and I hope a better actor. Thank you so much again. This is very cool,” Edebiri said while holding her award.

30th Annual SAG Awards - Show Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In January, Edebiri won a Golden Globe for performance in “The Bear.” Also last month, she won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role.

Edebiri is also known for her roles in “Bottoms,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and “Big Mouth,” among many other credits.

Edebiri attended the Boston Latin School before moving on to New York University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

