Boston man wins $4 million prize on lottery ticket sold in Waltham

BOSTON — A Boston man is celebrating a big win.

Tayoan De Lima Santos of Dorchester is the winner of a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share” instant ticket game, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, before taxes.

Santos said he plans on traveling and doing some home improvements with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Mike’s Fuel & Food Mart, 1455 Trapelo Rd. in Waltham. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

