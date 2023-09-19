Boston man found dangerous, held without bail after attack leaves woman with severe skull injury

BOSTON — A Boston man was found dangerous and held without bail on Tuesday after allegedly smashing a 42-year-old woman over the head with an object last month, causing part of her skull to be removed, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Terry Robinson Jr., 33, was charged with assault and battery causing seriously bodily injury and armed assault to murder, according to prosecutors.

On August 30, officials responded to 42 O’Meara Court for reports of a sick person and located an unconscious woman slumped behind her bedroom door suffering from significant face and chest trauma.

Responders immediately transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment and notified Boston police.

Investigators spoke to two witnesses who also lived in the apartment. The first witness told police they believed their roommate had fallen and hit her head about a week ago and bled significantly but refused to seek medical attention.

Prosecutors said the witnesses noticed their roommate had developed a black eye over the course of the week and urged her to seek medical attention but she still refused. The witnesses said they called 911 when they found her unresponsive on the floor.

On September 4, the victim told detectives at the hospital she remembered a man whom she only knew as “Tank” hit her over the head with an unknown object after they got into an argument, causing her to bleed for days. She told investigators that doctors removed a piece of her skull and she is required to wear a helmet to project further injury to her brain.

The victim was unable to provide Tank’s real name but described him as about 6 feet and 300 pounds, wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Investigators searched for individuals on GPS tracking in the area of 42 O’Meara Court who matched the provided description. They found an individual standing 5′11″ and weighing 295 pounds with a tattoo of the word “Tank” on his right forearm, listed as Terry Robinson, according to prosecutors.

Robinson had a warrant out of Dorchester BMC for violating his probation while on GPS.

“This is a bizarre and concerning incident. It is miraculous that the victim is alive after suffering such a violent and traumatic injury without receiving immediate medical care. I commend the first responders for recognizing the victim’s situation so quickly, and the Boston police for tracking down the person responsible for such a brutal attack,” Hayden said.

Robinson will return to court on October 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

