Boston man arrested on drug trafficking charges, police say

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges, police said Monday.

David Myers, 50, of Mattapan, was arrested Monday after police said they saw him allegedly involved in street-level drug dealing.

Police charged Myers with Trafficking of Class B Substance, Crack Cocaine; Distribution of Class B Substance, Crack Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance, Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance, Powder Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance, Suboxone Film; and Distribution of Class B Drugs, Second and Subsequent Offense.

Myers is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

On Monday, while conducting a drug investigation in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, officers saw a man crouch low to the ground, and a female picking up an unknown item from that location.

Police said the female was seen placing the item in her mouth and walking away from the area.

Officers began to focus their surveillance on the man as a second person now approached him. Police said a similar exchange occurred behind an electrical box in an attempt to conceal their actions. Officers believed that a street-level drug transaction had transpired.

Police monitored the target of their investigation, later identified as Myers, as he walked towards a bus kiosk.

Police said officers approached Myers and identified themselves as Boston Police Officers.

As they attempted to detain Myers, he refused to place his hands behind his back and tensed his body, police said. Officers then used de-escalation techniques to get him into handcuffs.

Investigators seized the following evidence: 16 plastic bags of fentanyl, approximately 27 grams; 1 plastic bag of powder cocaine, approximately 8 grams; 106 suboxone films; a digital scale and approximately $663 in cash.

