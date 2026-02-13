Boston Legacy Football Club unveils 2026 home kit. See photos

BOSTON — Boston Legacy Football Club unveiled its 2026 “First Light” home kit on Friday morning.

“First Light” is said to represent the Legacy’s first season and first step forward in a city of historical firsts as the club establishes its identity on the field and seeks another championship for “Title Town.”

The jersey features the club’s signature Legacy green, accented with pitch black, stadium white, and fireberry. Club officials say the design reflects “unapologetic confidence and unambiguous presence.”

A detail on the jersey’s hem pays tribute to Franklin Park Zoo, nodding to the team’s future home in Franklin Park.

“The green of our kit grounds us in the city we are so proud to represent, like the green of our parks - including Franklin Park, our future home. It stands out among a league of standout teams, and is part of our mission to create something lasting from day one,” Boston Legacy president Jennifer van Dijk said in a statement.

The 2026 home jersey also highlights several key commercial partners:

T.J. Maxx on the front

Hyundai Motor America on the sleeve

Voya Financial on the lower back

The club says the new kit underscores the increasing investment and commercial momentum behind women’s sports.

To celebrate the launch, Boston City Hall and the Rose Kennedy Greenway will be illuminated in green on Friday night. Local woman‑owned bakery Flour will also join the celebration, offering free coffee to the first 314 customers at its Beacon Hill location—an homage to the club’s March 14 “Day One” match.

Boston Legacy FC will open its NWSL campaign on March 14 at Gillette Stadium against the 2025 NWSL champions, Gotham FC.

The new jerseys are on sale now at the club’s and the National Women’s Soccer League website.

The Legacy is planning to unveil its secondary kit later this month.

