Boston Legacy FC announces first home opener for inaugural season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Boston Legacy FC, the new National Women’s Soccer League team, has announced its home opener for its inaugural season.

The first-ever home match will be played on Saturday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased on the Boston Legacy FC website, by emailing tickets@bostonlegacyfc.com, or by calling 617-847-2532.

The team says that a full schedule will be released in early 2026.

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time.

The Boston Legacy will play its first season at Gillette Stadium before moving to White Stadium in Boston’s Franklin Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

