Boston Harbor City Cruises announces spring schedule

BOSTON — Boston Harbor City Cruises (BHCC) have announced their Spring 2025 cruises.

In addition to its year-round sightseeing, dining cruises and commuter ferry services, BHCC is gearing up for a full spring season of additional cruises and specialty offerings including Easter and Mother’s Day experiences.

BHCC will continue to offer a full calendar of public dining cruises on board the Spirit of Boston throughout the winter season.

Some of the specialty cruises for spring include:

Lighthouses and Tales of Boston Harbor

Starting April 3, 2025 - From the country’s oldest lighthouse to the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and everything in between, you’ll see and hear about it all on this unique Lighthouses and Tales of Boston Harbor 90-minute cruise through Boston Harbor’s history and present day.

Boston Easter Signature Lunch Cruise

April 20, 2025 - Gather with loved ones on Boston Harbor for an unforgettable Easter celebration on our Signature Boston Easter Lunch Cruise with a special visit from the Easter Bunny! Soak in the beautiful spring weather while enjoying a chef-prepared buffet of Easter specials and sweeping views of Boston’s iconic landmarks, such as the Seaport and the waterfront skyline.

Boston Easter Premier Brunch

April 20, 2025 - Hop into a truly special Easter celebration, awaiting you and your loved ones on our Premier Boston Easter Brunch Cruise on Boston Harbor with a special visit from the Easter Bunny. This elegant dining experience includes a chef-prepared buffet meal, top-notch service, and breathtaking views of the city skyline while our live DJ plays top hits.

Boston Mother’s Day Signature Lunch Cruise

May 11, 2025 - Come aboard our Signature Boston Mother’s Day Lunch Cruise for a special outing celebrating Mom on Boston Harbor. A fun-filled afternoon with family is complete with a chef-prepared buffet and sweeping views of Boston’s iconic landmarks, such as the Zakim Bridge and the North End.

The company also offers year-round private event/charter services for corporate and social parties, weddings, and wedding-related events and more.

