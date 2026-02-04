Local

Boston firefighters investigating after explosions, several manhole fires off Newbury Street

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston firefighters have shut down parts of Newbury Street after several explosions led to six manhole fires.

According to Boston Deputy Chief James Greene, companies arrived on scene just after 5:30 p.m. and found multiple manholes on fire.

As a precaution, Dartmouth Street to Gloucester Street was closed to pedestrian traffic as Eversource and Boston Fire continue their investigation.

The explosions were isolated to the manholes, and four buildings with commercial occupancies were evacuated.

Greene said they do believe that it was electrical related in nature.

Witnesses told Boston 25 they did hear the explosions, one individual describing it like they heard a gunshot and the smell resembled burning rubber.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

In a statement, Eversource said are their team was on site and coordinating closely with the Boston Fire Department and other public safety officials.

At this time, a limited number of customers are without power in the area.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we will continue working with the fire department and city officials to secure the area before beginning the necessary work to assess damage and make repairs,” they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

