Boston Fire Department knocks out 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a multi-family residence in Dorchester.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m., when crews responded to 25 Wentworth Street to reports of a heavy fire on the third-floor of the residence.

A second, followed by a third alarm, was struck, prompting multiple companies to respond for mutual aid.

The fire was knocked down a short time later.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, three adults, four children, and a dog were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

