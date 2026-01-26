Boston Fire Department knocks out 3-alarm blaze in Dorchester

BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a multi-family residence in Dorchester.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m., when crews responded to 25 Wentworth Street to reports of a heavy fire on the third-floor of the residence.
A second, followed by a third alarm, was struck, prompting multiple companies to respond for mutual aid.
The fire was knocked down a short time later.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, three adults, four children, and a dog were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
