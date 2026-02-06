Boston community rallies to stop private school from taking over local grocery space

BOSTON — Neighbors in Boston’s South End are banding together to try to stop a private school from moving into a space occupied by a longstanding local food market.

Foodie’s Urban Market announced that their location at 1421 Washington Street will be closing in June after nearly 30 years in business.

The owner cited “challenging times for independent grocers” and a risky long-term commitment to keep the doors open.

The Croft School now plans to move into the space as it expands in the neighborhood.

The private school opened its South End campus in 2022 at the site of the former Stella restaurant at 1515 Washington Street.

It opened another location at 1310 Washington Street in 2025.

“Nobody is out to vilify the Croft School,” said Foodie’s shopper and Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association President Jonathan Alves. “It’s really about the change of use from a retail space to a school that historically has created a dead zone on a once vibrant street in the South End.”

Alves is among more than 1500 people who signed a petition demanding community engagement.

Neighbors are pleading for the Foodie’s location to remain zoned for commercial retail use.

“I had a stroke. I don’t drive. I walk across the street. This is going to really damage us,” said Bradley Ned, who resides at a nearby housing community. “There’s no other food store around but this one.”

A rally planned for Saturday morning at 10 aims to bring attention to food accessibility in the area and calls to protect retail spaces.

“It’s really sad. This is a community grocery store,” said Foodie’s shopper Leesandra Merced.

Foodie’s owner Victor Leon addressed the community backlash in a Facebook post.

<i>“This was a business decision—it was not a forced closure, and not a decision the Croft School was involved in or influenced,” </i>it stated. <i>“Continuing at this location would require significant financial investment to update the building and its mechanical systems. That level of investment would require a long-term commitment that we determined was too risky given the current economic realities of our industry. Knowing firsthand the challenges facing small grocers we were aware that finding another grocer to take our space would be a challenge, which made this decision especially difficult.”</i>

Leon said he believes the Croft School shares a “desire to do good for the South End”.

A joint statement from Foodie’s and the Croft School added that Foodie’s decided not to renew its lease and communicated that decision to its landlord before there were any communications between Croft and the property owners.

The Croft School is expected to start making renovations to the property when Foodie’s shutters this summer.

The private school plans to expand through the sixth grade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

