Boston City Councilor pens letter to police urging a ‘proactive’ approach to illegal street racing

BOSTON — After dozens of reports of drag racing in the Back Bay over the weekend, one Boston City Councilor wants authorities to take a more hands-on approach when it comes to illegal dirt bikes and street racing.

In a letter sent to Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn wants the latest incident thoroughly investigated.

“With the weather getting warmer, it is critical to take measures to address this type of dangerous racing and gatherings in our neighborhood streets,” the letter read. “This not only negatively impacted the quality of life of the residents in the area, but it was also dangerous for pedestrians and other cars, and can cause damage to roads and injuries to bystanders.”

Illegal street racing with dirt bikes and ATVs have historically been a problem in many Boston neighborhoods during the summer months. Police say many of these illegal vehicles come in as stolen.

“As summer approaches, we need to be proactive in addressing these issues, perhaps keeping track of vehicles that are engaged in these illegal races, and seizing stolen vehicles that are engaged in these activities,” Flynn wrote. “Last year, there was a large gathering of cars near the Oxford Pappas property and South Boston Waterfront for some sort of rave at 3am. Residents in my district have long been concerned about dirt bikes, ATVs, and dangerous behavior with vehicles.”

Contacted @bostonpolice Commissioner Cox re dangerous activity at 2am Saturday in Back Bay; shutting down streets, drag racing, doing “donuts”, driving wrong way. W/ weather improving, also critical we ensure safety of residents from dirt bikes & similar recent issues. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/4zysnOOSvg — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) April 22, 2024

